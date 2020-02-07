Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Serves Notice to Arvind Kejriwal for Violating MCC, Asks to Submit Reply 5 PM Tomorrow

Delhi CM and AAP nation convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

New Delhi, February 7: The Election Commission of India on Friday issued a notice to incumbent Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal over a video that he uploaded on his Twitter account. The Election Commission has stated cited that it was a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Informing more about the notice, the Election Commission asked Kejriwal to submit his reply by 5 pm on the Election Day for the Delhi Assembly Polls. Taking cognisance of the violation, the election commission had previously too issued notice to Kejriwal for promising to 'Mohalla Clinic' on January 13, 2020.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Election Commission has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to submit his reply by 5 pm tomorrow. It had issued notice to Kejriwal over a video he uploaded on his Twitter account which was found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. https://t.co/yeJEz08Wu0 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

It is to be known that the Election Commission had served similar notices to BJP MPs Parvesh Verma and Gautam Gambhir for making inflammatory speeches. After they were found guilty, they were barred from campaigning for next 96 hours.

The voting for 70 assembly constituencies will take place on Saturday from 7 am on wards. The main contest is between BJP, AAP and Congress. The counting of votes will take place on February 11 and the results would be announced on the same day.