Delhi Elections 2020: Congress MP KTS Tulsi Admits Defeat, Says Party 'Made Sacrifice to Prevent Split in Anti-BJP Votes'

Congress leader KTS Tulsi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 9: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 results on February 11, Indian National Congress leader KTS Tulsi said that the grand old sacrificed itself to avoid splitting of votes to ensure Aam Aadmi Party's victory in the national capital. If the Congress had campaigned well for the elections then it would have resulted in Bharatiya Janata Party's winning, he said. Delhi Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2020: AAP to Retain Power With Decisive Majority, BJP Distant 2nd, Predicts Poll of Polls.

"Congress seems to have made a sacrifice for preventing the splitting up of votes which would have resulted in a victory for BJP. If Congress had also equally applied force in the campaign process, it would have resulted in BJP winning," the Rajya Sabha MP said. AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Alleges Unauthorised Movement of EVMs, Asks Party Workers to Keep Vigil on Strong Rooms.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also threw word of praise for Arvind Kejriwal and said that his party never expected to do well in Delhi polls. "We fought this election with all our strength. In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas, and Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas," he said.

All exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal's party. The India Today-Axis Poll forecast that AAP will win 59 to 68 seats, while the BJP may bag two to 11 seats. As per the Times Now-IPSOS exit poll, the AAP is likely to win 47 seats against 23 by the saffron party.