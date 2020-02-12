Delhi: Firing at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy During Victory Procession, 1 Volunteer Dead

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 11: A firing incident was reported in the national capital past the midnight, with the shooters attacking the victory procession of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Yadav. Elected again as the legislator from Mehrauli constituency in Delhi, Yadav took out a roadshow late on Tuesday. After paying homage at a temple, his procession was attacked by the shooters who had arrived in a car, reports citing eyewitnesses said.

One volunteer of the AAP was killed in the firing, whereas, another was left injured. Both were rushed to the Fortis hospital, where the injured victim is undergoing treatment. The Delhi Police team rushed to the spot, reports said, adding that a probe has been launched into the firing incident. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Allege Lathicharge by 'Drunk Policemen' Who Were Being Incited by Mob Shouting 'Goli Maaro'.

"Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from the temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," tweeted senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

"Attack on the convoy of Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav, killing of Ashok Maan, the rule of law in Delhi. Naresh Yadav was returning from the temple after paying obeisance," the Rajya Sabha lawmaker was further reported as saying. Arvind Kejriwal's Pro-Incumbency Wave Leads to AAP's Second Landslide Victory in Delhi.

See Sanjay Singh's Tweet

मेहरौली विधायक नरेश यादव के क़ाफ़िले पर हमला अशोक मान की सरेआम हत्या ये है दिल्ली में क़ानून का राज, मंदिर से दर्शन करके लौट रहे थे नरेश यादव — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 11, 2020

The shooting was reported hours after the Election Commission declared the final results of Delhi assembly elections 2020. Out of the 70 seats, the AAP ended up winning 62 seats, whereas, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was restricted to 8 vidhan sabha segments. The Congress, similar to 2015, ended up drawing another blank.