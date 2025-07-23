New Delhi, July 23: The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has begun the process of holding the vice presidential election and has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. The poll panel said it is also finalising returning officers for the vice presidential election. Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns as VP: How Is a New Vice President of India Elected? Who Can Cast Vote?.

"On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the election schedule to the office of the Vice President of India will follow as soon as possible," the EC said. In a surprise move, Jagdeep Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president on Monday, citing health reasons. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.