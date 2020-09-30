Mumbai, September 30: The Maharashtra government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday stayed its August 10 order directing local authorities to implement in letter and spirit the farm ordinances, now laws passed by the Parliament. While the Shiv Sena did not oppose farm bills in Lok Sabha and walked out of the vote in Rajya Sabha, the Congress and NCP have openly opposed the legislations. Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

These farm legislation were: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, of June 5, 2020. As per the August 10 order, these Ordinances were to be "strictly implemented" - even before the laws on it were passed by Parliament last week. Farm Bills to Adversely Affect Interests of 62 Crore Farmers, Labours, Says Congress.

CM Uddhav Thackeray is heading a coalition government in Maharashtra and the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are allies. Last week, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met the Chief Minister. Both reportedly discussed whether new farm laws should be implemented in the state. State Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also met Thackeray and demanded not to implement the farm acts in Maharashtra.

Welcoming the Maharashtra government's move, Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission (VNSSM) President Kishore Tiwari termed it "a victory of the poor farmers in Maharashtra". "This was done surreptitiously by two bureaucrats Anoop Kumar and Satish Soni who deliberately misled the minister. I have demanded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to sack them both for working against the policies of the state government," Tiwari, who is accorded a Minister of State status, told IANS.

Lauding the state for the decision, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) President Dr Ashok Dhawale said that the farm laws are detrimental to the interests of the farmers all over the country. "The AIKS welcomes the Maharashtra government move since the new farm laws are 'pro-corporate', 'anti-farmer' and 'anti-federal principles' which trample on the states' rights since agriculture is a state subject," Dhawale said.

