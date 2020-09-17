Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today, September 17. The Prime Minister of our country is also a highly popular leader on social media, and many fans each year post their birthday wish for him on various platforms online. This is why, we bring PM Narendra Modi birthday messages to wish the Prime Minister with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs. Wish 'Happy Birthday, PM Narendra Modi,' with our latest collection of birthday greetings, wishes, HD images and messages through tweet, Facebook status and Instagram post to celebrate his birthday, today.

Narendra Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in Mehsana district in Gujarat. He was inspired by Swami Vivekananda and went to Ramakrishna Mission ashtam to take sanyasi. But later he was led by Swami Amtmasthananda to follow his potential. Modi became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and served the state from 2001 to 2014. He is the 14th and current Prime Minister of our country since 2014. An inspirational leader, Modi enjoys a significant followers in the country. As he turned 70 today, you can share your wishes sending Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi with messages, greetings and images on social media platforms.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Modi ji, your wealth of experience has impacted us positively in so many ways. We wish you a long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Prime Minister!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Prime Minister, I have no special gift that I can give you today better than saying thank you for being an inspiration. Happy Birthday, Modi ji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Words alone are not enough to express how much I value your mentorship. Have a blissful birthday, dear Modi ji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You are priceless, and your life is a blessing. You are loved beyond words. I wish you many more glorious years. Happy Birthday, Narendra Modi ji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May your special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness! And I pray that God grants you many more years to spend with us. Happy birthday, dear Prime Minister!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

Android phone users can visit the Play Store app to download the latest collection of WhatsStickers. You can also click HERE for the same. We hope that the above birthday greetings will be useful to you, while you share your heartwarming wishes to the Prime Minister of our country. We at LatestLY, wish PM Modi a very happy and healthy birthday.

