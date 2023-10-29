New Delhi, October 29: Congress on Sunday announced the names of five candidates for the forthcoming biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Announces Second List of 45 Candidates for Upcoming Polls, Fields Former India Cricket Captain Mohammad Azharuddin From Jubilee Hills

In an official communication, Congress General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved candidature of Ramoji Gowda for Bengaluru Graduates, Puttanna for Bengaluru Teachers, K.K. Manjunath for South West Teachers, D.T. Srinivas for South East Teachers and Dr. Chandrashekara B. Patil for North East Graduates for the forthcoming elections to the Graduates'/Teachers' Constituencies." Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Workers Recite Hanuman Chalisa Outside Kamal Nath's Residence as Protest Demanding to Change Candidate (Watch Video)

Congress had won in the Karnataka assembly elections earlier this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2023 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).