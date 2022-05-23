Bengaluru, May 23: The political parties in Karnataka are likely to announce the list of candidates on Monday for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council.

The last date of submissions of filing nominations is Tuesday for seven vacant seats in the Council. The election will be held on June 3. The election was necessitated as the term of office of seven members is going to expire on June 14.

National parties ruling BJP and opposition Congress have failed to come to consensus on candidates. The tug of war in the Congress between state President D.K. Shivakumar and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah have come into the open. Shivakumar Rejects Differences with Siddaramaiah, Says Together Recommended MLC Candidates.

Party sources in the Congress said that both have sent their own list of candidates to the high command. Whereas in BJP, the party is yet to decide on the issue of ticket to former Chief Minister B.Y. Vijayendra as Yediyurappa's sworn enemies within the party are opposing him by saying that it encourages family politics and creates a new power center in the state. Regional party JD(S) leaders have left the matter to the discretion of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

The Congress leaders Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are divided over issuing the ticket to former opposition leader in Council S.R. Patil. Siddaramaiah maintains that he is Lingayat from north Karnataka and it would help the party. Whereas Shivakumar is demanding that the opportunity should be given to any other leader from the community. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge is also actively involved in the process and is demanding a ticket for his supporter Tippanna Kamakanur.

Meanwhile, Margaret Alva, senior Congress leader has demanded the high command to give an opportunity to Christian candidates this time under the minority quota.

The BJP is divided over allocating the ticket to Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra. The party is taking time as the decision will have a direct impact on the participation of Yediyurappa in upcoming assembly elections.

Yediyurappa wants to anoint his son to a prominent cabinet position after getting him elected as MLC. He wants to ensure his son plays a major role in the upcoming Assembly elections. The party fears that Yediyurappa will once again hijack the party through his son.

The elections will be held for the seven vacant seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3. The process of counting of votes will also be completed on the same day. May 27 is the last day to take back the nominations. Horatti Resigns as Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council & MLC, to Join BJP.

BJP MLC and former DCM Lakshman Sangappa Savadi, Congress MLC's Ramappa Timmapur, Allam Veerabhadrappa, JD(S) MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda, Congress MLC Veena Achaiah, JD(S) MLC K.V. Narayanaswamy and BJP MLC Lehar Singh are retiring on June 14.

Going by the number of MLA's in the Legislative Assembly, experts say that the ruling BJP will further strengthen its presence in the council. The party is expected to win four seats, Congress two seats and JD(S) will manage to retain one seat.

