Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to Lead All-Party Delegation to PM Modi Seeking Waiver of Passport for Pilgrims

File image of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Capt_Amarinder)

Chandigarh, February 25: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would be leading an all-party delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a slew of measures to relieve the Kartarpur pilgrims. The delegation, which comprise leaders of Congress, AAP, BJP, Akali Dal, Lok Insaf Party and other political groups, will seek waiver of passport for the pilgrims. Dos and Don'ts for Pilgrims Travelling to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Office has reportedly conveyed to their Indian counterparts their willingness to accept Indian Sikh pilgrims without a passport, the proposal has so far not been accepted due to security concerns. A passport-free access was granted by Islamabad only on the opening day of Kartarpur corridor, on November 9 last year.

Apart from the passport-waiver, the delegation would also appeal the Prime Minister to simplify the application process for Kartarpur pilgrims and urge the Pakistan government to slash the fees of 20 USD levied on the cross-border pilgrims, said the statement issued by the Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The decision to form an all-party delegation by CM Amarinder comes amid a controversy which erupted over the remarks Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta. The state police chief sparked a row by claiming that the Kartarpur corridor could be used by Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Punjab. He told reporters that gullible youth could be lured by extremists across the border, who may radicalise them to perpetrate terrorism in the state. The remarks were condemned by the Opposition parties, who created a ruckus in the Assembly on Monday demanding Gupta's ouster.