In a historic victory for the Congress party, its candidate Ravindra Dhangekar has won Kasba Peth assembly by-election in Maharashtra's Pune. According to Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election Result, Ravindra Dhangekar defeated BJP's Hemant Rasane by a margin of 11,000 votes. The grand old party has won Kasba Peth seat after more than 30 years.
Mumbai, March 2: The by-polls to Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra's Pune were held on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The Sunday by poll sealed the fate of three candidates in Chinchwad which saw a three-cornered fight between NCP candidate Vitthal Kate, BJP's Ashwini Jagtap and independent candidate Rahul Kalate. On the other hand, the Kasba Peth assembly constituency witnessed a two-way fight between the BJP and the MVA. Stay here for the live news updates on Kasba Peth By-Election Result and Chinchwad Assembly By-Election Result 2023 here.
The counting of votes for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Elections 2023 will be held today, March 2 with the results of the Maharashtra Assembly Bypolls 2023 to be announced on the same day. Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly By-Elections 2023: From Date of Polling To Result and List of Candidates, Know Everything About Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Bypolls.
Why Kasba Peth and Chinchwad By-Election 2023 Took Place:
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced by-polls to two assembly constituencies of Pune - Kasba Peth and Chinchwad on January 18 as the seats fell vacant following the death of two BJP legislators. Mukta Tilak, MLA of Kasba Peth and former mayor of Pune passed away due to cancer on December 22. On the other hand, Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap died at 59 following prolonged illness at a private hospital on January 3 in Pune's Baner.