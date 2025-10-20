Chapra (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who recently joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and is going to contest from the Chapra assembly constituency, on Sunday vowed to work for development and improve the drainage system of the area.

"I have come to seek my father's blessings as I am contesting the elections. My father's ideology has always focused on development. The party has expressed confidence in me. The biggest problem in Chapra is the drainage system, and my primary focus will be on improving it", the Bhojpuri singer told ANI here.

On October 16, the Bhojpuri singer, along with his wife Chanda Devi, joined the RJD in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav.

The Bhojpuri singer said, "I have always strived to ensure that just as I am raising my children in Mumbai, providing them with good schools and hospitals, the future of the children of Bihar should be as secure as ours, and our children should not have to go to other states. So a change is needed, and I want to contribute to that change. I have always been a part of this family and have always received my uncle's blessings. I have received the blessings of Rabri Mata, Didi, and Bhaiya. Not just me, I believe the whole of Bihar wants change, and I should contribute to that change."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reiterated the need for a law ensuring government jobs for every household in Bihar.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Singer Khesari Lal Yadav, along with his wife Chanda Devi, has joined RJD today. We have to build a new Bihar. Bihar should be free of migration. Unemployment should be eradicated from its roots. Inflation and poverty should end. Factories should be set up. Investment should come. The existing medical system should improve. Now, my dream is to eliminate unemployment from Bihar."

He further said that his age is less, but his words are firm (umr kacchi hai, par zubaan pakki hai).

"Together, we'll form a new government. And after November 14th, within 20 days, a law will be enacted, providing a government job to every family in Bihar that doesn't have a government job. This is our resolve, and as soon as we form the government, we'll work to fulfill it within 20 months," he further said.

However, despite the RJD announcing some of its candidates for the 243 assembly, the seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahagathbandhan has not been publicly announced.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav filed his nomination from the Raghopur assembly constituency. The RJD leader's parents and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were also present.

Meanwhile, in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) are contesting 101 seats. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) have been allotted six seats each, while Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29 seats.

The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14. (ANI)

