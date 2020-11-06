Thiruvananthapuram, November 6: The Kerala State Election Commission on Friday announced the dates for local body elections that will be conducted in 3 phases. According to the schedule, the voting for phase 1 will be be held on December 8, polling for phase 2 will be held on December 10 and voting for phase 3 will be held on December 14. The counting of votes will be held on December 16. According to reports, polling will be held for 1,119 local bodies including 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 86 municipal councils, and six municipal corporations.

In the first phase of polling on December 8, polling will be held across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki. In phase 2 polling on December 10, voting will be held in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad. Meanwhile, in the third phase of polls on December 14, voting will be held in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod. Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results 2020: How to Check Winners' List For Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota Municipal Corporations on sec.rajasthan.gov.in.

As the Kerala State Election Commission has announced the dates for local body elections, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the state. The local body elections is the first election to be held in the southern state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

