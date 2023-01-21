New Delhi, January 21: The Maharashtra Lokayukta on Saturday exculpated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of any "irregularity" or "non-transparency" in a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Earlier Somaiya alleged corruption in procuring Remdisivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic. Lokayukta Justice V M Kanade passed the order. Lokayukta Bill Introduced in Maharashtra Assembly.

The order stated, "It has not been established and proved by the complainant that there was any corruption in the purchase of injection Remdesivir by the respondents. It is also not proved that there was irregularity and non-transparency in the purchase of this injection by them."

The order comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently questioned BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal regarding allegations of malpractices in awarding Covid care centre contracts.

The order said, "It is abundantly clear from the documents produced by the respondents, including the letter issued by the Central Government, that there was a sharp variance in the purchase price of injection Remdesivir in a couple of weeks after March 2021 and that was on account of the increased demand for the said injection and reduced supply by the manufacturers and dealers of the Remdesivir injection." Maharashtra: BJP Leaders Kirit Somaiya, Nitesh Rane Thank PM Modi for Imposing Ban on PFI.

Somaiya tweeted, "Lokayukta Observations on My Petition, Remdesivir, Black marketing during COVID "During this period, rumours were afloat that lifesaving drugs were sold in the black market. Effective machinery should have been prepared to tackle black marketing through Police and BMC officials."

"Maharashtra Government ought to have brought an ordinance directing manufacturers to make the supply of lifesaving drugs available at a reasonable rate," Somaiya added.

