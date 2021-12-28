Lucknow, December 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Kanpur Metro line in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh. Present on the occasion were Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Prime Minister also tweeted regarding the development project that the government was working on the mantra of 'sabka saath and sabka vikas'. The Prime Minister also said in his tweet that "for decades, a situation prevailed in our country where one part developed but other parts got left out." PM Modi then said that the government was working on weeding out this inequality on the levels of state and society and that it was an important task to do so.

दशकों तक हमारे देश में ये स्थिति रही कि एक हिस्सा का तो विकास हुआ, दूसरा पीछे ही छूट गया। राज्यों के स्तर पर, समाज के स्तर पर इस असमानता को दूर करना उतना ही जरूरी है। इसलिए हमारी सरकार सबका साथ-सबका विकास के मंत्र पर काम कर रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 28, 2021

#WATCH | PM Modi along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri takes a ride in the Kanpur metro pic.twitter.com/BijU8iT6Ym — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2021

