Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Resignation 'Big Loss' For Congress, Says Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 10: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary on Tuesday called the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia a 'big loss' for the party. Choudhury even claimed that Scindia maybe be lured by the offer of ministership given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing his opinion on Scindia's resignations, Choudhury said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Scindia ji held many senior posts in Congress party and was well respected, maybe he got lured by the offer of ministership given by Modi ji. We know his family has been associated with BJP for decades,but yet it is a big loss." Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, May Join BJP.

Adding more, Chaudhary even stated that Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to topple and destabilise opposition governments. He said, "So yes it will indeed be a loss to our party and I don't think our Govt in Madhya Pradesh will survive. This is the present-day politics of BJP, always tries to topple and destabilise opposition governements."

Here's the ANI tweet:

Eralier in the day, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation to the partry president Sonia Gandhi. He infomed about his decision soon after meeting Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Following this, the sepeculations on his joining BJP have gained momentum.