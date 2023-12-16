Madhya Pradesh New Congress President: Jitu Patwari Replaces Kamal Nath As State Chief, Umang Singhar to Be CLP

New Delhi, December 16: Days after losing the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed party leader Jitu Patwari as the new State Unit Chief by replacing former chief minister and senior party leader Kamal Nath. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath Likely to Meet Mallikarjun Kharge Today, May Resign from Post, Say Sources.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C Venugopal said that the Congress President has appointed Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. “The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Kamal Nath,” he said. He also said that the Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Umang Singhar, as the CLP Leader and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of Madhya Pradesh. Kamal Nath Facebook Account 'Hacked': Hackers Share Irrelevant Content From Congress Leader’s Social Media Page.

The Congress was hopeful of coming to power in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. However, the party could manage to win only 66 out of the 230 member assembly while BJP won 163 seats in the state.

