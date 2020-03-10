Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Jyotiraditya Scindia All Set to Join BJP After Meeting With PM Narendra Modi

File image of Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 10: Jyotiraditya Scindia is all set to quit the Congress after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Tuesday. Amid political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting lasted for more than an hour. Sources say Scindia will join the BJP after some of his MLAs flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka triggering a crisis in one and a half year old Kamal Nath government.

According to sources, all the formalities for Scindia joining the BJP have been completed. Sources said, Scindia will formally join the BJP in presence of party president J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah at the party headqaurters on Tuesday evening. Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis: 'Jyotiraditya Scindia is Suffering from Swine Flu', Quips Digvijaya Singh.

After the formal joining, a meeting of BJP election committee will be held in which Scindia will be declared BJP candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the Rajya Sabha polls, sources said. Scindia may also be made union minister in the Narendra Modi government while his loyalist MLAs will be made cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh, sources added.

Sources said that resignation letters of about 20 Congress MLAs are ready and will be handed over to the Speaker. Meanwhile, an important meeting of the BJP is going on in Bhopal at the party headquarters where Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, state BJP chief B.D. Sharma are in attendance, to chalk out the strategy to form the next government in Madhya Pradesh. A meeting of the BJP legislators will also be held on Tuesday evening to elect a leader.