Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Prashant Kishor Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia Over 'Surname' After His Resignation From Congress

Prashant Kishor | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 10: Amid a massive setback for Indian National Congres party in Madhya Pradesh, after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Tuesday took a jibe at the former Congress leader over his surname. He said that the miffed leader made a "little" contribution as the "mass leader, political organiser or administrator". Prashant Kishor Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia Over 'Surname' After His Resignation From Congress.

"Amazing that those who usually find fault with Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a Scindia leaving INC as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even Jyotiraditya Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator," Kishor tweeted. Will Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government Survive The Jyotiraditya Scindia Storm? Here's How Numbers Stack Up in Assembly.

Prashant Kishor's Tweet:

Amazing that those who usually find fault with #Gandhis leading Congress because of their surname are finding a #scindia leaving #INC as big jolt for the party! Fact is but for his surname even @JM_Scindia has little to show as mass leader, political organiser or administrator. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 10, 2020

Scindia quit Congress after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today. Along with him, at least 19 Madhya Pradesh MLAs have also sent their resignation. The resignation could lead to the collapse of Kamal Nath government.

According to reports, Scindia is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party and he may also get a Rajya Sabha seat. Belonging from erstwhile Gwalior royal family, several members of Scindia's extended family have been in politics.