Madhya Pradesh Political Turmoil: Will Kamal Nath-Led Congress Government Survive The Jyotiraditya Scindia Storm? Here's How Numbers Stack Up in Assembly

Kamal Nath - Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Bhopal, March 10: The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, headed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is in deep trouble after resignations of 20 party legislators from the state assembly on Tuesday. If their resignations are accepted by Governor Lalji Tandon, which is most likely, the Kamal Nath government will have to face a floor test to prove its majority in the assembly. The fresh political turmoil in the state erupted following Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the Congress.

The Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh in 2018 winning 114 out of 228 seats. The party leadership chose "experienced" Kamal Nath over "young turk" Jyotiraditya Scindia for the chief ministerial post and sowed seeds of friction. The Kamal Nath government was supported by two legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) (one rebel) and one from the Samajwadi Party. Four independents also backed the Congress. The BJP with 109 remained out of power. Jyotiraditya Scindia 'Expelled' From Congress Moments After He Submits Resignation.

In less one and a half years, things have changed. In the 228-member House, following resignations of 20 MLAs, Congress's number has gone down to 94. The BJP's strength is 107. Two seats are vacant. The resignations of Congress MLAs also brings down the total strength of the House to 208, hence the majority mark is now 105. The BJP with 107 legislators will be in a position to form the government.

It is a matter of time before the Kamal Nath-led Congress gets the marching orders. The odds that were stacked against the BJP till a week ago now overwhelmingly are in its favour. With the resignation of 20 MLAs from the assembly, the Congress is reduced to a minority in the state.