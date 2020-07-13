Madhya Pradesh, July 13: Several days after the swearing-in ceremony, 28 ministers in Madhya Pradesh finally got their portfolios. BJP's Narottam Mishra has been appointed as State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice.

BJP's Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been appointed as State Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare and State Minister for Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment. Imarti Devi has been appointed as State Minister for Women and Child Development. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inducts 28 Ministers, Check Full List of MP Cabinet Ministers.

Madhya Pradesh Govt Announces Portfolio Allocation For State Ministers, Check Full List:

State CM Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inducted 28 legislators to expand his cabinet on July 2. Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administrated the oath of office and secrecy to newly-inducted 20 cabinet ministers and eight junior ministers.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following a rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

