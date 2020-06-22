Imphal, June 22: Amid the political instability in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reached Imphal and held emergency meeting with four rebel National People's Party MLAs who switched sides to Congress. Meanwhile, opposition is forming a new alliance, known as Secular Progressive Front.

According to various reports, the Meghalaya CM met with the four NPP MLAs who withdraw support from the ruling N Biren Singh-led government and have shown their support for Congress-led alliance in Manipur. Earlier too, they supported the Congress in state during the Rajya Sabha polls, but BJP won the lone seat from state. Manipur HC Restrains Assembly Speaker From Issuing Order on Disqualification Cases of 7 Congress Rebel MLAs Till Tomorrow.

Insiders form the NPP stated, as claimed by New Indian Express, that all the rebel NPP have been offered Cabinet berth, including a Deputy Chief Minister post. Also, these NPP leaders want a change of guard, if they have to lend their support to BJP, claim reports. NPP state president Thangminlien Kipgen on Sunday even issued a statement alleging that the BJP forgot the existence of the NPP and the role it played during the formation of the government in 2017.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur High Court issued a directive restraining the Assembly Speaker from deciding on the pleas against seven rebel Congress MLAs. The HC order came shortly after Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh moved a no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh-led BJP government. Okram Ibobi apprised the Governor and asked him to convene a special assembly session.

The total strength against CM Biren Singh is now 29- 20 from Congress, 4 from NPP, 3 from Bharatiya Janata Party (who quit on Wednesday), one from TMC and an Independent. The figure in support of Biren Singh stood at 23, including 18 BJP legislators, 4 of Naga People''s Front (NPF) and one MLA from LJP. Current strength of the state legislative house is 59.

