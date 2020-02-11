Manish Sisodia, Atishi Declared Winner After Close Contest in Patparganj and Kalkaji, Overall Results Show AAP Sweeping Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 11: Atishi Marlena won from Kalkaji seat in the Delhi assembly elections 2020. The Aam Aadmi Party leader was pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Dharamveer Singh and Indian National Congress' Shivani Chopra. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also won from Patparganj assembly constituency in a close contest with BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP Set to Retain Power, Congress Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Concedes Defeat.

"I am happy to become the MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency again. BJP tried to do politics of hate but people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people," Sisodia told news agency ANI. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: With Another '0' and Less Than 5% Vote Share, Is This The End of Congress in NCT?

ANI Tweet:

Aam Aadmi Party's Manish Sisodia: I am happy to become the MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency again. BJP tried to do politics of hate but people of Delhi chose a government that works for the people. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/sQ5UZLHHNA — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

For many hours, Sisodia, the Education Minister of Delhi, trailed by a whisker. After several hours of counting, he was behind saffron party's Ravinder Singh Negi. The turnaround took place after 2 pm.

Atishi, who is an Oxford University graduate, has been widely recognised for her role in the upliftment of government schools in Delhi. Atishi had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but suffered defeat in hands of BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Arvind Kejriwal is set to become the Chief Minister again as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in 63 seats and the BJP is leading on seven seats. The Congress has remain seatless in the second consecutive election.