Matiala Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Gulab Singh Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls
Matiala Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Gulab Singh was on Tuesday declared the winner on the Matiala seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Matiala is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi and is closer to the Haryana border. As per data available, there are around 3,47,396 registered voters in Matiala, out of which 1,89,777 are male voters and 1,57,589 female voters. 30 voters on this seat are from the third gender. Matiala witnessed a triangular battle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  It is the largest constituency in Delhi (Union Territory). Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results.

The polls in the national capital were held in a single phase on February 8. The counting of votes was held on February 11. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January
Nomination Begins From 14th January
Last Date of Candidature 21st January
Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January
Date of Scrutiny 22nd January
Date of Polls 8th February
Date of Results 11th February

The Matiala constituency witnessed a contest between the incumbent AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav, Sumesh Shokeen of the Congress and Rajesh Gahlot of the BJP. Rajesh Gehlot of BJP had won the seat in 2013 assembly elections after he defeated Sumesh Shokeen of Congress. In the 2015 assembly polls, Gehlot was defeated by AAP candidate Gulab Singh Yadav by over 47,000 votes.

2020 Matiala Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
SHER SINGHBSP748
SUMESH SHOKEENINC6999
GULAB SINGHAAP137228
RAJESH GAHLOTBJP108652
ANIL LOHCHUBRashtriya Mazdoor Ekta PartyNA
AKASH SHRIVASTAVASatya Bahumat PartyNA
MOHINDER SINGHRashtriya Rashtrawadi PartyNA
SURENDER KUMARMazdoor Ekta PartyNA
SANDHYA SINGHJanadhar National PartyNA

2015 Matiala Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Rajesh GahlotBJP80661
Gulab Singh (Current MLA)AAP127665