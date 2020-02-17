Milind Deora, Ajay Maken Engage in War of Words After Congress Drubbing in Delhi Elections 2020

Milind Deora - Ajay Maken (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 17: A war of words has erupted between Congress leaders Ajay Maken and Milind Deora after the latter hailed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's performance in Delhi. Ajay Maken asked Milind Deora to stop peddling "half baked" facts after the Maharashtra leader claimed that Delhi had become one of the most "fiscally prudent" states in India under AAP leader and Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. Priyanka Gandhi Reacts to Congress Drubbing in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'We Have to Work Really Hard And We Will'.

Deora, late on Sunday, said that the AAP government ensured surplus budgets over the last five years. "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments (sic)," he tweeted. He also attached a video of Kejriwal speaking in Delhi assembly that his government doubled the revenue.

Milind Deora's Tweet Praising AAP Government:

Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments pic.twitter.com/bBFjbfYhoC — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 16, 2020

Deora's tweet did not go well with Maken who went on to ask him to quit the Congress. "Brother, you want to leave @INCIndia-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts! However, let me share even lesser know facts- 1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr, 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR, 2015-16 BE 41,129, 2019-20 BE 60,000, AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR (sic)," Maken responded on Monday.

Maken's reaction evoked a bitter response from Deora. "Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today (sic)," Deora shot back at Maken.

Ajay Maken's Response And Milind Deora's Counterattack:

Brother, I would never undermine Sheila Dikshit’s stellar performance as Delhi CM. That’s your specialty. But it’s never too late to change! Instead of advocating an alliance with AAP, if only you had highlighted Sheila ji’s achievements, @INCIndia would’ve been in power today https://t.co/aiZYdizdUL — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) February 17, 2020

Earlier, Congress candidate from Delhi's Janakpuri seat, Radhika Khera slammed Deora for "patting AAP's back". "As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji (sic)," Khera wrote while reacting to Deora's tweet.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, drew blank yet again in Delhi polls. Congress candidates lost their deposits in 63 out of 70 seats. The defeat opened a rift between party leaders. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who posted a tweet "saluting" the people of Delhi for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had been called out by his own party spokesperson, Sharmistha Mukherjee.