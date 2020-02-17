Delhi Congress Leader Radhika Khera Slams Milind Deora For 'Patting AAP's Back' After Party's Loss in Assembly Elections

Radhika Khera - Milind Deora (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, February 17: A leader of the Congress from Delhi on Sunday slammed her party colleague Milind Deora for hailing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. Radhika Khera, who contested the recently concluded assembly election from Delhi's Janakpuri seat, said that Milind Deora, instead of encouraging Congress workers, was busy in "patting AAP's back". Congress couldn't win single seat in Delhi polls.

In a tweet, Deora said that the AAP government ensured surplus budgets over the last five years. "Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the @ArvindKejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to ₹60,000 crore & maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments (sic)," the Congress leader from Maharashtra tweeted. Priyanka Gandhi Reacts to Congress Drubbing in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'We Have to Work Really Hard And We Will'.

Deora also attached a video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Reacting to Deora's tweet, Khera wrote: "As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji (sic)." Congress's drubbing in Delhi has created a rift within the party.

Milind Deora's Tweet And Radhika Khera's Reaction:

As a young first time contestant I find this extremely disappointing from our senior leaders, who instead of encouraging our own party to do better are busy patting AAP’s back! Food for thought: Delhi has run a surplus since 1994, this peaked in 2011 under Sheila Ji. https://t.co/v1qp2vzTeq — Radhika Khera (@Radhika_Khera) February 16, 2020

Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who posted a tweet "saluting" the people of Delhi for defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was called out by his own party spokesperson, Sharmistha Mukherjee. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, won nothing. Congress candidates lost their deposits in 63 out of 70 seats.