Priyanka Gandhi Reacts to Congress Drubbing in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'We Have to Work Really Hard And We Will'

Congress general Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 12: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday for the first time spoke after the humiliating defeat of the party in the recently-held Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. She was of the opinion that what people did, it was for good. Adding on, she also stated that this is testing time for the Congress party and they will fight back.

Commenting on the electoral defeat in Delhi polls, Priyanka Gandhi said, as new agency ANI quoted, "Janta jo karti hai, sahi karti hai. Ye humare liye sangharsh ka samay hai. Hume bahut sangharsh karna hai. Hum karenge. (What people do, they do it for good. This is a testing time for us. We have to work really hard and we will)." Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: With Another '0' and Less Than 5% Vote Share, Is This The End of Congress in NCT?

Following the dismal performance of the party in the Assembly polls, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the party supremo Sonia Gandhi. The estimated vote share said to be below five percent, which is even below what the party received in 2015.

In the recently held Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats, while BJP managed to secure the second spot by winning 12 seats. In the recently held Assembly elections in Delhi, Congress could not even secure one seat.