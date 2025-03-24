Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has come to the defence of comedian Kunal Kamra, asserting that Kamra did nothing wrong by calling Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" (traitor) during his stand-up performance at The Habitate comedy club on Sunday. Addressing the media on March 24, Thackeray stated, “I don’t think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling ‘gaddar’, a ‘gaddar’ is not an attack on anyone.” The remarks came amid the ongoing row and subsequent vandalism at the Habitat Comedy Club by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers. Thackeray emphasised that people should listen to Kamra’s full show and form their own opinion, asserting, “Hear the full song (from Kamra's show) and make others hear it too.” He further distanced his party from the attack, saying, “Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this attack, this has been done by ‘gaddar sena.’ Those who have ‘gaddari’ in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik.” Rahul Kanal Arrested: Mumbai Police Arrest Shiv Sena Functionary, 11 Others for Ransacking UniContinental Hotel After Row Over Kunal Kamra's Song on Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

