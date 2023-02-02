New Delhi, February 2: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced the list of its candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections. The party has decided to contest in all the 60 seats in the State and has released the names of all candidates. Besides, Meghalaya, the party also announced the list of its 20 candidates for the 60-member seats of Nagaland earlier today. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Release List of Candidates for All 60 Seats, Check Names Here.

The party has decided to field Party State unit president Temjen Imna Along from the Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency in Nagaland. Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party held a meeting over the upcoming Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections under the presidentship of Jagat Prakash Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the meeting. Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: From Polling to Results and Nail-Biting Fight Between Congress and NPP, Know Key Facts About the State Polls Held in 2018.

In Meghalaya, BJP will fight in all seats alone this time while in Nagaland, the party will contest the polls in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Nagaland, BJP will be contesting on 20 seats out of 60 seats. Voting for Assembly elections in Nagaland and Meghalaya will be held in a single phase on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

According to the Election Commission of India, the terms of Nagaland and Meghalaya are coming to an end on March 12 and 15 respectively.

