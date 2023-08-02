New Delhi, Aug 2: Opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur issue. They also demanded that the prime minister visit the strife-torn state to restore peace. In the memorandum submitted to the President, 31 leaders of the opposition bloc also raised the issue of communal tension in Haryana's Nuh and alleged that the Central government was not bothered about the developments that are taking place "barely 100 km from the Prime Minister's Office". Monsoon Session 2023: PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With Senior Union Ministers To Discuss Government’s Strategy in Parliament.

Addressing the media here, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the members of the delegation that included MPs who visited Manipur also apprised the President of the situation in the state and shared their accounts. 'Situation in Violence-Hit Manipur Is Serious': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ahead of Opposition Delegation Meeting With President Draupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

Opposition Meet President Murmu

31 members of the INDIA alliance met President Murmu and 21 MPs' delegation that visited Manipur briefed her on the situation.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on meeting with President Murmu on Manipur issue: "We narrated our experiences from our visit to Manipur before the President. We also told her that the situation in Manipur is becoming more serious day by day."

"We implore you to press upon the prime minister to urgently address Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter," the opposition bloc said in the memorandum.