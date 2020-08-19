New Delhi, August 19: Congress' Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote to Speaker Om Birla, seeking permission for lawmakers to virtually attend the upcoming session of Parliament. The extraordinary measure, Chowdhury said in his letter, is necessitated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rajya Sabha Secretariat Gears Up For Monsoon Session of Parliament Amid COVID-19, 10 Screens And Ultraviolet Disinfection Device Installed.

The government is expected to begin the Monsoon Session of Parliament from August-end, as the rules bar the House to remain suspended for six months in a row. Several MPs, most of whom are senior citizens, would not be able to physically attend the Parliament proceedings due to the threat of coronavirus.

See AR Chowdhury's Letter to Speaker Om Birla

Leader of Congress Party in Loksabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, writes to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow members to attend parliament proceedings virtually, in view of the #COVID19 situation. pic.twitter.com/pydRTeMnrS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

"We are all observing that there is no respite from pandemic infections across the country which even took a toll of more than 50,000 lives," Chowdhury said.

The Congress, veteran, who represents the Berhampur constituency in West Bengal, said physical proceedings of House must be held but the option to attend virtually should also be provided to the lawmakers. The Parliament should take cue from the Supreme Court and the High Court, he added.

An application and a weblink should be provided to the lawmakers which can allow them to digitally attend the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, respectively, Chowdhury added. "When the member's name is called, his mic can be unmuted to allow him to speak for the allotted period," further stated.

