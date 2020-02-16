PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal For Taking Oath as Delhi CM; Here's How AAP Leader Reacted

PM Modi with Arvind Kejriwal File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for taking oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third consecutive time. PM Modi also extended his wishes to Arvind Kejriwal for his "fruitful tenure" as CM. He tweeted, “I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi’s CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure.” AAP 3.0 Swearing-In: Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Satyender Jain, 2 Others Take Oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Replying to PM Modi’s tweet, Kejriwal thanked him. The Delhi CM said that both the governments should work together in making Delhi “a city of pride”. On PM Modi not attending Kejriwal’s swearing-in ceremony, The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said that he wished that the Prime Minister could have attended the event.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

I congratulate Shri @ArvindKejriwal on taking oath as Delhi's CM earlier today. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure.

Kejriwal Tweeted, “Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians.” AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 With Thumping Majority of 62 Seats; Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

Thank you for the warm wishes sir. I wish you could come today, but I understand you were busy. We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians

Earlier in the day, the AAP national convenor took oath as the Delhi CM for the third consecutive time. The oath to the office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. Along with Kejriwal, all members of his erstwhile Cabinet - Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gehlot, Satyendra Jain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain and Gopal Rai - also took oath as ministers.

The AAP retained power in Delhi by winning 62 seats out of 70 in the assembly elections held earlier this month. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again failed to touch the double-figure mark. The saffron party managed to win only eight seats. The Congress, which ruled the union territory for 15 years drew blank for the second consecutive time.