AAP 3.0 Swearing-In: Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Satyender Jain, 2 Others Take Oath as Cabinet Ministers

Manish Sisodia takes oath as Delhi Cabinet Minister | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 16: The six ministers, retained by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his AAP 3.0 government, were administered the oath to office on Sunday by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The ministers - Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, Satyendra Jain, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam - were also part of the Delhi Cabinet in the outgoing government -- whose performance received an overwhelming approval from the electorate. Arvind Kejriwal Sworn In as Delhi Chief Minister, Begins 3rd Consecutive Term of AAP Government.

Speculations were earlier rife that Kejriwal may rejig his team to include two key leaders - Atishi and Raghav Chadha - elected as first-time legislators. Atishi, who played a key role in designing the AAP 2.0 government's education policy, won the polls from Kalkaji. Chadha, a chartered accountant who has been vociferously defending the AAP before the media, was elected from Rajendra Nagar constituency.

In the erstwhile Delhi Cabinet, Sisodia was the second-in-command, heading most of the key portfolios. Apart from being appointed as the Deputy CM, Kejriwal had accorded him the charge of Tourism, Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Women and Child, Art, Culture and Languages.

Satyendra Jain, meanwhile, held the crucial portfolio of Health, along with Public Works Department (PWD), Power Supply and Urban Development. Gopal Rai headed the Ministries of Employment and Labour, Imran Hussain was charged with Food and Supplies, Rajendra Pal Gautam accorded with Water, Social Welfare and SC/ST charges and Kailash Gehlot was assigned with IT, Forest, Revenue, Transport and Environment.

In the assembly elections held earlier this month, the AAP scored a landslide victory against the BJP and the Congress, with a near-repeat of the 2015 mandate. The party ended up winning 62 out of 70 seats -- five less than 67 it had won in the last polls. The BJP's tally grew marginally from 3 to 8 seats. The Congress once again ended up drawing a blank.