Rahul Gandhi 'Dismayed' by White House Unfollowing PM Narendra Modi And President Ram Nath Kovind on Twitter, Asks EAM to Take Note

New Delhi, April 29: Congress' former President Rahul Gandhi has asked the External Affairs Ministry to take note of unfollowing of Twitter account of the President and Prime Minister by the White House.

"I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President and PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note," he said in a tweet. The tweet comes in wake of reports that the White House is now longer following the Prime Minister on Twitter. White House Unfollows PM Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind on Twitter Days After Following Them, Congress Asks Why Donald Trump Unfollowed Indian Prime Minister.

I'm dismayed by the "unfollowing" of our President & PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 29, 2020

The Congress has raised the issue after the government claimed that India has better ties than the US after two successful events - 'Namaste Trump' here in February this year and 'Howdy, Modi!' event in the US.