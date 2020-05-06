Rahul Gandhi Hails Killing of Hizbul Commander Riyaz Naikoo by Indian Security Forces

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, May 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the security forces for killing top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo along with his accomplice in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the day. Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo Killed by Security Forces in Encounter At Beighpur Area of Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi tweeted: "I congratulate our security forces for bringing the terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo, to justice. The killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished."

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

I congratulate our security forces for bringing the terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo, to justice. The killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2020

Naikoo, Kashmir''s most-wanted terrorist, was trapped late on Tuesday in his native Beighpora village in Pulwama district. He and his associate were killed in an encounter with security forces early on Wednesday.