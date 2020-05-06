Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Riyaz Naikoo Killed by Security Forces in Encounter At Beighpur Area of Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir; 2 Terrorists Neutralised in Sharhali Encounter

Encounter | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Pulwama, May 6: A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and his associate were killed by security forces in an encounter which broke out in Beighpur area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. The deceased terrorist has been identified as Riyaz Naikoo. A joint operation is being carried out by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. According to reports, a top terrorist is believed to have been trapped in the area. The gun-battle began at 9 am, when the security forces launched a search operation following an intelligence input. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, Naik Rajesh Kumar and Lance Naik Dinesh Singh: India Mourns Demise of Handwara Martyrs.

The entire area has been cordoned off and combing operating are underway. Mobile and internet services reportedly have been suspended in the area. Naikoo, Kashmir's most wanted terrorist and Hizbul chief was trapped late on Tuesday. Confirming Naikoo's death a senior security forces officer said, "Naikoo has been neutralized along with his associate." Grenade Attack by Terrorists on CRPF Camp in Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam District; Three Jawans Injured.

Meanwhile, in a separate encounter at Sharahali Khrew area of Pulwama’s Awantipora city, two terrorists were killed by security forces. A huge amount of arms and ammunition has been recovered from them. The identity of the deceased terrorists is yet to be ascertained. The army said in a brief statement said, “Op Sharahali Pulwama one more terrorist killed, (total two terrorists eliminated). Joint operation in progress.”

The terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley have increased in the past few day Reports also surfaced that highly-trained terrorists have infiltrated into the Indian Territory. On Sunday, five security personnel including two army officers and a JK Police sub-inspector were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara. On Monday, three CRPF men attained martyrdom after terrorists attacked a joint checkpoint in the same area.