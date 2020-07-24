New Delhi, July 24: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government for ignoring his warnings on COVID-19 and the economic slowdown, which resulted in 'disaster'. He also added that the Union government is still ignoring his warnings and suggestions on the Chinese intrusions in Indian territory.

Hitting out at the ruling dispensation, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, "I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed." Adding more, he wrote, "I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it." Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at PM Narendra Modi, Shares Short Video on 'How Should India Respond to China'.

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said:

I kept warning them on Covid19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader took a dig at Narendra Modi government stating that the Premier is 100 per cent focused on building his own image and India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. He also added that one man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision.

The Congress leader even released a 2.04-minute video clip wherein he spoke about 'How should India respond to China?' and said that India needs to deal with the Chinese with a position of strength. "But if they (Chinese) sense weakness, then there is a problem", Gandhi said, adding that India has to now become an idea, a global idea and we have to think big. Gandhi had been releasing short digital video series on the ongoing border crisis with China.

