Rahul Gandhi Says Govt Destroying Economy by Refusing to Provide Cash Support to People and MSMEs

New Delhi, June 6: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the government of actively destroying the country's economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and small and medium enterprises as he dubbed the Modi regime as "Demon 2.0". He shared a news report on Twitter on the impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on the economy and the state of affairs of the MSME sector in the country.

Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation. "Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0," he tweeted. Rahul Gandhi Jabs PM Modi Again on Petrol and Diesel Prices, Says 'Our Genius Has Gone and Hiked Excise Duty on Fuel'.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Govt is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0.https://t.co/mWs1e0g3up — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2020

The Congress has also been demanding an economic stimulus package for the MSME sector, which provides employment to a large number of people, together with cash in the hands of people, to help generate demand.

Gandhi had earlier said that it was criminal on the part of the government not to provide cash to people and the industry to emerge out of this crisis. He had termed the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of virus as one that "failed" in achieving its aim and purpose.