Rahul Gandhi to Visit Violence-Hit Areas of North East Delhi Today, Senior Congress Leaders to Join Him

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit violence-affected areas of the national capital with other party members. "A delegation of our party leaders led by Rahul Gandhi Ji today will visit the violence-affected parts of North East Delhi," senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told news agency ANI. Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Not Celebrate Holi 2020 Due to COVID-19 and Delhi Violence in Which Several Lives Were Lost.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival in the parliament premises, Gandhi had said, "We are insisting on the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House."

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have witnessed pandemonium over Opposition's continuing demand for an immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

At least 47 people including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi.