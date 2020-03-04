Arvind Kejriwal Says He Will Not Celebrate Holi 2020 Due to COVID-19 & Delhi Violence in Which Several Lives Were Lost

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 4: As the scare around coronavirus continues to grow, ministers have announced that they won't be taking part in Holi celebrations this year. According to an ANI tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "I am also not celebrating Holi this year, because of Coronavirus and the recent violence which took place in Delhi, in which many people lost their lives. People are in pain that is why neither I nor any minister or MLA will celebrate Holi."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, announced that they would be avoiding Holi Milan 2020 celebrations this year due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the next to announce that he too will not participate in the Holi celebrations and further appealed people to avoid public gatherings and take "good care of yourself and your family." PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

Check ANI tweet:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: I am also not celebrating Holi this year, because of this (Coronavirus) and the recent violence which took place in Delhi, in which many people lost their lives. People are in pain that is why neither I nor any minister or MLA will celebrate Holi. pic.twitter.com/Ymik8blM6o — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

The situation in Delhi continues to be critical as Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed on Wednesday that on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, he has infected six members of his family in Agra. All six members are tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, Delhi authorities are struggling to trace all the people who came in contact with the patient tested positive right after returning from Italy.