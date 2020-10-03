New Delhi, October 3: Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the bereaved family of the girl in Hathras who was allegedly gangraped and murdered. The Gandhis reached the residence of victim's kin in Hathras following a high drama at the Delhi-UP border, where the police blocked the party's cavalcade and eventually allowed only a five-member delegation to enter the state. Priyanka Gandhi Comes to Protect Congress Worker During Lathi Charge by UP Policemen, Watch Video.

At the victim's residence, Priyanka Gandhi could be seen in a video consoling the family members. She was seen hugging the deceased girl's mother and assuring her of complete support to seek justice for her daughter.

Watch Video of Priyanka Gandhi Consoling Victim's Mother

Watch-@priyankagandhi meets, hugs & consoles the mother of Hathras victim inside latter's home. The moment to avoid which CM Adityanth put everything at stake. pic.twitter.com/CnMu8GY3n0 — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) October 3, 2020

Video of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Arriving at Victim's Residence

#WATCH: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive at the residence of the victim of #HathrasIncident. pic.twitter.com/98xDRRSfY0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi, while speaking to reporters after meeting the family, said the Congress would continue the struggle to seek justice. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," she said.

The victim, belonging to a Dalit community, was allegedly gangraped on September 14 after being abducted from the agricultural field by four accused. Apart from the alleged sexual assault, she was subjected to brutal physical torture. She died on Tuesday at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh government, already under fire over the cases of crime against women, drew further flak on Wednesday after the victim's body was allegedly "forcibly cremated" in wee hours of the day. Reports claimed that the family members were not allowed to remain present during the cremation. The charge was denied by the local administration.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the Congress' UP state in-charge, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the controversy over the cremation erupted.

"Yogi Adityanath must resign. Instead of protecting the victim and her family, your government became complicit in depriving her of every single human right, even in death. You have no moral right to continue as Chief Minister," she had said.

