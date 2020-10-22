Rajauli, one of the seats that will be contested in first phase of Bihar assembly elections 2020, is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The vidhan sabha segment is located in Nawada district of the eastern state. The voting will be held on October 28, whereas, the results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10.

Rajauli primarily witnesses an electoral contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The seat is among the 71 constituencies that will go to polls in the first phase of elections in Bihar, scheduled on October 28. In the 2015 elections, the constituency was bagged by Prakash Veer of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Rajauli seat was allotted to the RJD, whose sitting MLA Prakash Veer been renominated. The rival NDA camp allowed BJP to contest from the seat. The latter has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, who won the seat in 2010.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

