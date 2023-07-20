New Delhi, July 20: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons of Parliament's upper house with half of them being women. The House members are informed that the panel of vice chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023, he said.

Among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons are P T Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. "Members will be happy to note that 50 per cent of vice-chairpersons happen to be women," the chairman said. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2023: Cabinet Nod to Amendments to Mediation Bill.

As per Rajya Sabha rules, "The chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice-chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested by the chairman, or in his absence, by the deputy chairman." A vice-chairperson nominated under sub-rule (1) shall hold office until a new panel of vice-chairperson is nominated, the rules say. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Begins Today, 31 Bills Likely to Be Taken Up; Opposition Demands Discussion on Manipur Violence.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha met after an hour's adjournment, the chairman greeted the House members on their birthdays, wishing Rajmani Patel of the Congress, and Laxmikant Bajpayee and Sangeeta Yadav, both of the BJP. "On my own and your behalf I wish them a long, healthy and happy life and be ever in the service of the nation," he said.

Dhankhar also said that he has received a letter dated April 11, 2023, from Luizinho Faleiro, a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, resigning from his seat, which he has accepted. "I have accepted his resignation with effect from April 11, 2023," the chairman informed the house.