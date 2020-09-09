New Delhi, September 9: Bharatiya Janata Party issued a three-line whip to all its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House on September 14. The election to the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha will be held on September 14, the day Parliament's Monsoon Session convenes.

The Congress decided after a virtual meeting of its parliamentary strategy group (PSG) on Tuesday that opposition parties should field a joint candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The post fell vacant after Janata Dal-United MP Harivansh Narayan Singh's term in the Upper House expired. Harivansh has since been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. The election will be held at 3 pm on September 14. The nominations will be accepted till noon on September 11.

