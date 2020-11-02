Lucknow, November 2: All 10 candidates to the Rajya Sabha have been elected unopposed on Monday which was the last date for withdrawal of names. Of the 10 seats, BJP won eight and the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party got one each.

The BJP candidates who have been elected include Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Haridwar Dubey, Brij Lal, Neeraj Shekhar, Geeta Shakya, Seema Dwivedi and B.L. Varma.

Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party was declared elected unopposed while BSP's Ramji Gautam was also elected to the Upper House.

High drama had been witnessed for the tenth seat between BSP's Ramji Gautam and an independent candidate Prakash Bajaj, backed by the SP. The matter was resolved when the nomination of Bajaj was cancelled and the BSP candidate won despite having only ten votes of his party.

