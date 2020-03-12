Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Congress Nominates Digvijay Singh, KC Venugopal, 10 Others as Candidates For Upper House

File image of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 12: Congress on Thursday released their list candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections. In their list, the party has nominated political stalwart Digvijay Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya from Madhya Pradesh, while have named KC Venugopal from Rajasthan.

According to the press release, Congress has nominated 9 candidates from six states. As per their press release, Congress has nominated KTS Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand, Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya from MP, Rajiv Satav from Maharashtra, Kennedy Cornelius Khyiem from Meghalaya and KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan. Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet.

Apart from this, Congress also nominated Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki from Gujarat, while named Deepender Singh Hoodato contest from Haryana for elections to the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party nominated Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh for Rajya Sabha soon after he joined the party. Sources cliam that Scindia would be awarded with Union Cabinet berth in the next reshuffle of PM Narendra Modi's cabinet.