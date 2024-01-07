The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has announced the candidatures of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha from Sikkim, for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. As the terms of sixty-eight Rajya Sabha members, including nine Union ministers, come to an end this year, political figures from across the country are now in race to secure a six-year term in the Upper House of Parliament. There will be ten vacant seats in Uttar Pradesh, which is the most, followed by six in Maharashtra and Bihar, five in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, four in Karnataka and Gujarat, three in Odisha, Telangana, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, two in Jharkhand and Rajasthan, and one in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections.

BJP Announces Candidature of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha From Sikkim for Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

BJP announces the candidatures of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha from Sikkim for the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/oFFeCABDdl — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)