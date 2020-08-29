Patna, August 29: Ramdev Rai, a veteran Congress leader in Bihar, died in wee hours of Saturday after a prolonged battle against cancer. The 81-year-old was an incumbent MLA from Bachhwara seat in Begusarai district. The constituency has been represented by him six times in the State Legislative Assembly.

Rai's activities in public life was restricted since the past few months, after he was diagnosed with cancer. His condition deteriorated on Monday, which compelled the family members to rush him to a private hospital in Patna. H Vasanthakumar Dies: Congress MP From Kanyakumari Succumbs to COVID-19.

The legislator breathed his last at the hospital earlier today. Reacting to his demise, leaders cutting across party lines paid homage.

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और बेगूसराय के बछवाड़ा से विधायक अभिभावक आदरणीय श्री रामदेव राय जी के असामयिक निधन की ख़बर सुन दुखी हूँ। वो 7 बार विधायक और एक बार एमपी रहे। सामाजिक राजनीतिक जीवन में उनकी कमी सदा खलती रहेगी। विनम्र भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 29, 2020

Rai's political career began in the 1960s as a student leader. He was first elected to the Bihar Assembly in 1972 from the Bachhwara seat. The constituency was won by him in 1973 and 1980 elections. In 1984, he was elected to the Lok Sabha after defeating former CM Karpuri Thakur from the Samastipur constituency.

