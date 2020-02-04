Rohingyas, Bangladeshis Welcomed in West Bengal, But PM Modi Told to 'Go Back', Says BJP MP Dilip Ghosh in Lok Sabha

Dilip Ghosh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over “Modi Go Back” slogans raised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kolkata in January this year. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Dilip Ghosh said that that Rohingyas from Myanmar and the refugees from Bangladesh were welcomed in West Bengal for gaining votes. PM Narendra Modi Reaches Kolkata for 150th Anniversary Celebration of Kolkata Port Trust Amid Anti-CAA Stir, Meets CM Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP MP stated, “Nobody says 'Go back' to Rohingya who comes from Myanmar and the refugees from Bangladesh in West Bengal, instead they are welcomed because they are voters. But Prime Minister and Governor are greeted with "Go back' there".

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh in Lok Sabha: Nobody says 'Go back' to Rohingya who come from Myanmar and the refugees from Bangladesh in West Bengal, instead they are welcomed because they are voters. But Prime Minister and Governor are greeted with 'Go back' there. pic.twitter.com/EMHWExd5O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

In January this year, a group of Student Federation of India (SFI) protested against the PM Modi during his two-day visit to Kolkata. The student activists carried posters saying "Go back Modi" at the airport. Protesters opposed PM Modi’s visit in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 'Modi Go Back' Slogans Made at Tirupati University 2 Days Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Rally at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Banerjee, time and again condemned the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). On Monday the West Bengal CM said she is counting on the young generation to lead the movement against the CAA and the NRC. She also visited Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata, where the Trinamool Congress students' wing was demonstrating against the citizenship law. Kolkata: 2 Held for Waiving Black Flags at Modi's Convoy.

The citizenship law was enacted by Parliament in December last year. After the passage of the citizenship bill, widespread protests erupted across the country. The CAA came into effect from January 10.