New Delhi, September 4: With unemployment emerging as one of the foremost crisis, the Congress on Friday mounted a fresh attack on the Narendra Modi government over the alleged lax approach shown towards conducting exams for jobs recruitment. The party, in a sarcastic jibe against the Centre, asked whether RRB Group D exams would be conducted before the next Lok Sabha elections. After JEE and NEET 2020, Students Take to Twitter Urging Government to Release RRB NTPC Recruitment Exam and SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 Result Dates.

The Group D exams of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), which was expected to provide employment to over 1 lakh youth, is yet to be conducted despite the issuance of notification in February 2019. Reports had earlier claimed that the exams were delayed due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,03,769 posts were to be filled through the RRB Group D exams whose notification was issued on February 23 last year. Over 1.16 crore students had submitted the forms to register themselves for the examinations.

"The government has earned over Rs 500 crore only through those application forms. The notification was issued in February and the Model Code of Conduct (ahead of 2019 general elections) came into effect in March. The exams have not been conducted to this date," said Congress' national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

The educated youth of India feel they have been "cheated", Vallabh said, adding that the aspirants wonder if the exam notification was intended to only gain their votes for the general elections. "Will the government announce exam dates before the Lok Sabha polls?" the Congress leader asked, further adding that the exam notification sounded like "another jumla".

