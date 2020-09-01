It seems like the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is taking longer than ever to decide the exam dates for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC). As per the original notification released in March 2019, RRB NTPC was supposed to be held in September, 2019. It has been nearly one and half years now, that the conducting body is yet to release the RRB NTPC 2019-20 admit card and exam dates. On the other hand, the result for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 3 result 2018 has not been declared, and the wait has been prolonged. After seeing aspirants of JEE and NEET 2020, significantly voicing their request of postponing entrance exams on Twitter, it appears the candidates of RRB NTPC and SSC CGL have also got some motivation, as they now trend #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents. After the online campaign to postpone JEE and NEET 2020, students have taken to social media urging the government to release RRB NTPC recruitment exam and SSC CGL 2018 Tier 3 result dates.

Apart from the application process, there has been no progress in RRB NTPC recruitment examination. The mode of exam for CBT will be computer-based, and candidates will have to answer 100 multiple-choice based questions in 90 minutes. Earlier, this year, it was reported that some students filed an RTI and the Railways responded that they are yet to decide on the dates of the first stage recruitment exam. On the other hand, the wait for SSC CGL 2018 result seems never-ending. In August, SSC released an important notice regarding the Tier 3 exam of CGL 2018, which stated that the result would be declared soon, however, no date for the result declaration has been confirmed.

Students who have been anxiously waiting for the above exam dates and result notification took to Twitter to voice their concern over the same. They request SSC and Railways to update candidates related to the recruitment process.

Check Tweets:

Students Demand Improvement in Selection Process

No Exam Results No Joining for 850 days, No Job Calls for 1.5 years. Why SSC and RRB exam process is so slow. We need improvement in the selection process of SSC and Railways.#NTPC #DeclareSSCCGLresult #speakupforSSCRaliwaystudents pic.twitter.com/NvMUviqQEu — speakupforSSCRaliwaystudents (@speakupfor_ssc) September 1, 2020

No Exam Dates for RRB NTPC

When rrb ntpc is going to held 1.5 yr have already passed our time is also precious pls make it happen as soon as possible......#SSCdeclareCGLresults @PiyushGoyal @PMOIndia — ARNIKESH KUMAR SINGH (@arnikesh11) September 1, 2020

Some Also Took Help of Memes to Express Their Disappointment

Students who are Waiting for NTPC and Group D Exams Be like 👇#SSCdeclareCGLresults#SpeakUpForSSCRailwaysStudents #StudentsDislikesModi pic.twitter.com/B54wIHPRu7 — Nitesh Suman 💯 (@Nitesh_Suman402) September 1, 2020

Here's Another One

#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents@RaMoSirOfficial Students : Please declare the result of SSC CGL 2018 & give us exam date of RRB NTPC. SSC & Railway be like : pic.twitter.com/nzTqhj2bHy — रितिक (@RitikAgrahari99) September 1, 2020

More Tweets Related to the Recruitment Process

#SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents ssc not giving joining of cgl 2017 ssc not declaring the result of CGL 2018. Rrb not declaring exam NTPC group-d Humble request to the government , plz take some action @PMOIndia @narendramodi @PiyushGoyal pic.twitter.com/nY8V8Et1R9 — Naveen Verma (@NaveenV16268510) September 1, 2020

Some Fear if It's a Scam!

In march 2019 RRB NTPC released notice for exam and 2.5 crore people applied for it and fee was 500 so revnue genrted 1150cr (approx) and till now even prelims exam not conducted. On 1150cr railway get interest in 1 year. Is this a scam? #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/xa8Q6d1q4A — abhinav (@abhinav87652675) September 1, 2020

As mentioned already, both SSC and Indian Railways is yet to respond to candidates’ demand and online campaign on social media. Any notification related to SSC will be updated at ssc.nic.in, and for RRB NTPC, candidates should visit at rrbcdg.gov.in to know the recruitment exam dates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).